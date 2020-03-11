Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 4,050 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

Shares of AKAM traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.70. 88,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,428. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.15. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

