Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Head-To-Head Analysis

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 19.42% 8.31% 1.07% Oconee Federal Financial 18.65% 4.47% 0.76%

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Provident Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Oconee Federal Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 3.41 $10.81 million N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial $20.54 million 6.71 $3.72 million N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Oconee Federal Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

