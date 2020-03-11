ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lowered its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. ProAssurance comprises 0.9% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ProAssurance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,845,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,704,000 after buying an additional 204,203 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 70,150.0% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 70,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,137.57 and a beta of 0.60.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -153.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.