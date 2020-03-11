PPD to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for PPD in a research note issued on Friday, March 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PPD’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $27.25 on Monday. PPD has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81.

In other news, insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Also, COO William J. Sharbaugh acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,150.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

