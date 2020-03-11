PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

