PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 22,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

