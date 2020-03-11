Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,020 shares in the company, valued at $714,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

