Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

PAA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

PAA stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.33%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

