Piper Sandler Weighs in on Orthopediatrics Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Orthopediatrics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 18.93%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $751.21 million, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Orthopediatrics has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 749,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,175,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,819,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.