Piper Sandler Trims Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Target Price to $130.00

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on THG. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE THG traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.81. 21,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $792,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,900. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.