Piper Sandler Comments on Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

