Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVBF. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $22.26.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 579,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $24,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,329 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 365,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

