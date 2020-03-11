Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

INBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $187.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

