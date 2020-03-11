Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $45,620,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the third quarter worth $1,526,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

