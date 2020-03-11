Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Macerich stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 504,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.66%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,924 shares in the company, valued at $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,417 shares of company stock valued at $889,115. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

