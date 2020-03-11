Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.67. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,665,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,809,367 shares of company stock worth $50,287,153 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

