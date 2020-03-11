Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 37,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 96,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

CRS stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. 12,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,062. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.