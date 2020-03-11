Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,049 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 125,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,289 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 156,585 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NBL stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 713,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

