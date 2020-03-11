Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. 64,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

