Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $238,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,617,253 shares of company stock valued at $446,580,513.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,551,063. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

