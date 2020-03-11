Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $236,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 93,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

