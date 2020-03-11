Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Guardant Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guardant Health by 444.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

GH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 54,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,281. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.79 and a beta of -0.01. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,593. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $2,391,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,652 shares of company stock worth $11,457,892 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

