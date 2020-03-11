Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,509 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

THS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In related news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $34,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $241,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

