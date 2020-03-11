Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,996 Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 16,082.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 81,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 200,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,554. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.95. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

