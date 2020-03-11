Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. Photronics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,578.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,389. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Photronics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Photronics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 537,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Photronics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.