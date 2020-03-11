Phoenix Tree (LIZI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Phoenix Tree stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Phoenix Tree has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phoenix Tree in a report on Monday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

