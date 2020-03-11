Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PENN. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $35,768,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $9,590,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 293,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

