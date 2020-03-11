Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364,556 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 2.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Paypal worth $505,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.77 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

