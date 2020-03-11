Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Paypal were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.77 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

