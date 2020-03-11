Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

