Party City Holdco (PRTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.38. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.