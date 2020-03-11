Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.11%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, Director David S. Shin bought 3,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $28,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $48,420.00. Insiders have bought 409,000 shares of company stock worth $10,076,590 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 42,722 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 119,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

