Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.32% of Owens & Minor worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

