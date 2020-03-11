Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2020 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

Citigroup stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

