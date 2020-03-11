Oppenheimer Comments on Skyworks Solutions Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $95.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,730,000 after purchasing an additional 154,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $224,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $3,298,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,892,262.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,535,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,482 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,551 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

