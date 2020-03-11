Oppenheimer Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.

AUPH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

AUPH opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

