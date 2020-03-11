Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Shares of ICE opened at $90.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,203,000 after acquiring an additional 299,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after acquiring an additional 466,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after acquiring an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $495,940,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

