Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

Shares of PNC opened at $108.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.