Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

Shares of TXN opened at $112.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

