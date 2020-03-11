Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSPN. TheStreet cut Onespan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Onespan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Onespan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Onespan has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Onespan had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 51,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $1,029,220.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Onespan by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

