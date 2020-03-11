Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

OSBC stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $302.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

