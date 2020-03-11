Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil States International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered Oil States International from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.

NYSE:OIS opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $358.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $238.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.05 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oil States International news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Oil States International by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 282,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 172,740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 167,047 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 69,076 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

