Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

