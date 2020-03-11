OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) versus WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) Head to Head Survey

WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WCF Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.02 $230,000.00 N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 2.89 $88.57 million $2.07 8.13

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05% OceanFirst Financial 25.24% 9.20% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WCF Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 5 1 1 2.43

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus price target of $24.63, indicating a potential upside of 46.32%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. The company operates through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank; and 58 additional branch offices and 3 deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey, as well as commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area and Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

