Oasis Midstream Partners LP to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million.

OMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE OMP opened at $5.94 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $333.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

