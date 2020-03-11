Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOG opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

