Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.31.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of Noodles & Co stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $269.19 million, a PE ratio of 204.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Co by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.