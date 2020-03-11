Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCBS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 145.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCBS opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NCBS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hovde Group upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

