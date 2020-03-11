NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

NextCure

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on NextCure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded NextCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.88.

NXTC stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. NextCure has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NextCure during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

