Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $83.01 and a 12-month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.